Petrol and diesel prices to drop in June

Godongwana’s new fuel levy prevented drop in prices on June 4 from being higher

03 June 2025 - 18:56
by Motor News Reporter
The retail prices of both grades of petrol decrease by 5c/l while the wholesale price of diesel reduces 37c/l. Picture: SUPPLIED
At midnight on Tuesday motorists will be greeted by the fourth consecutive month of fuel price decreases.

The mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe said the lower prices were due to an improved rand/dollar exchange rate and the decrease in the international oil price.

The retail prices of both grades of petrol drop by 5c/l on June 4, while the wholesale price of diesel reduces by 37c/l. Illuminating paraffin sees a 56c/l reduction.

The recently announced fuel levy means the decreases are less than they could have been. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, in the latest iteration of his 2025 budget speech in May, announced a 16c increase for petrol and 15c increase for diesel in the general fuel levy.

Godongwana said the adjustment — the first in three years — would help fill the gap from his rejected VAT hike proposal and ease the main budget deficit.

Fuel prices from June 4:

Inland:

Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.40/l — R21.35/l

Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.29/l — R21.24/l

Diesel 0.05%: R18.90/l — R18.53/l

Diesel 0.005%: R18.94/l — R18.53/l

Coast:

Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.61/l — R20.56/l

Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.50/l — R20.45/l

Diesel 0.05%: R18.11/l — R17.74/l

Diesel 0.005%: R18.18/l — R17.81/l 

How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?

The popular view is that Chinese cars have high depreciation, but do the numbers back it up?
1 month ago

June fuel price drop looks likely despite levy hike

Strengthened rand and lower oil prices could temper the financial blow to motorists
1 week ago

REVIEW: An economy run in the Ford Ranger Raptor

We test how frugal Ford’s bakkie brute can be when not driven in angry mode
1 month ago
