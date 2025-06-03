The retail prices of both grades of petrol decrease by 5c/l while the wholesale price of diesel reduces 37c/l.
At midnight on Tuesday motorists will be greeted by the fourth consecutive month of fuel price decreases.
The mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe said the lower prices were due to an improved rand/dollar exchange rate and the decrease in the international oil price.
The retail prices of both grades of petrol drop by 5c/lon June 4, while the wholesale price of diesel reduces by 37c/l. Illuminating paraffin sees a 56c/lreduction.
The recently announced fuel levy means the decreases are less than they could have been. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, in the latest iteration of his 2025 budget speech in May, announced a 16c increase for petrol and 15c increase for diesel in the general fuel levy.
Godongwana said the adjustment — the first in three years — would help fill the gap from his rejected VAT hike proposal and ease the main budget deficit.
Petrol and diesel prices to drop in June
Fuel prices from June 4:
Inland:
Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.40/l — R21.35/l
Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.29/l — R21.24/l
Diesel 0.05%: R18.90/l — R18.53/l
Diesel 0.005%: R18.94/l — R18.53/l
Coast:
Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.61/l — R20.56/l
Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.50/l — R20.45/l
Diesel 0.05%: R18.11/l — R17.74/l
Diesel 0.005%: R18.18/l — R17.81/l
