Judge tells corruption-accused ‘you are free’ after finding NPA’s US extradition unlawful
Judge Phillip Loubser ruled Moroadi Cholota’s extradition from the US unlawful as the justice minister should have led the NPA’s filing
03 June 2025 - 12:27
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) lead in the application for the extradition of Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, from the US to face corruption charges, has been found unlawful.
Judge Phillip Loubser of the Free State high court on Tuesday ruled Cholota’s extradition from the US was unlawful because of the administrative processes followed. He found the NPA’s filing for the extradition instead of the justice and constitutional development minister tainted the extradition’s lawfulness...
