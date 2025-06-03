Initiative launched to assist accused unable to afford bail
Prisons oversight body says there are about 2,613 remand detainees granted bail of less than R1,000 who cannot afford to pay
03 June 2025 - 15:32
The inspecting judge for correctional services is driving an initiative to free what he says are “prisoners of poverty” — remand detainees who are incarcerated because they cannot afford bail of less than R1,000.
Retired constitutional court judge Edwin Cameron, who is head of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), told parliament’s correctional services committee that there were about 2,613 remand detainees who had been granted bail of less than R1,000 but could not afford to pay. ..
