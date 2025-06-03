Fuel levy increases to proceed as court rejects EFF bid
The ruling puts Godongwana’s plans to raise revenue of R3.5bn into play
03 June 2025 - 18:22
The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the EFF’s urgent application seeking the suspension of the fuel levy increase that is set to take effect from June 4.
This sets in motion finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s plans to raise revenue of R3.5bn in implementing the hike. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.