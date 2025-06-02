REVENUE COLLECTION
Saica sees risk of ‘heavy-handedness’ by Sars
Treasury expects significantly more tax to be raked in this year
02 June 2025 - 05:00
The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has warned of the danger of “heavy-handedness” by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in its treatment of taxpayers as it prepares to ramp up revenue collection.
Sars has been allocated R7.5bn over the next three years — R4bn for debt recovery and R3.5bn for its modernisation programme — and the Treasury expects to collect an additional R20bn-R50bn per year from its debt collection efforts...
