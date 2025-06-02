NPA under fire to ace tender fraud case against Magashule
Authority needs to restore its battered image after losing several high-profile cases
02 June 2025 - 05:00
Having suffered several blows in high-profile cases, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is under pressure to successfully prosecute the case against Ace Magashule and his co-accused facing corruption charges related to a R255m housing tender.
The controversies about the tender took centre stage at the state capture commission chaired by former chief justice Raymond Zondo that investigated irregular state tenders worth billions of rand. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.