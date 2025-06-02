Business Leadership SA CEO slams ‘shocking’ state of SA’s metros
Except for DA-led Cape Town, the country's municipalities are now seen as a blight on economic growth
02 June 2025 - 13:36
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso has slammed the financial state of SA’s metropolitan municipalities as shocking and a serious constraint on much-needed economic growth.
Mavuso’s newsletter on Monday was largely based on the auditor-general’s (AG) local government audit outcomes for 2023/24. Tabled in parliament last week, they show the metros struggle with getting basic financial management right. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.