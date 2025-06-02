Blocked funds and other issues hinder aviation in Sadc region
Iata is urging governments to remove all barriers preventing airlines from the timely repatriation of revenue from ticket sales and other activities
02 June 2025 - 12:38
Blocked airline funds are one of the six main challenges at play in the Sadc region, according to the International Air Transport Association (Iata). Six of the top-10 countries whose governments are blocking the most airline funds from being repatriated are in Africa, and Mozambique tops the list.
The blocked funds are from sources such as revenue from ticket sales, Iata said. Mozambique was blocking $205m in airline funds by the end of April. Africa and the Middle East (AME) region accounts for 85% of total blocked funds, at $1.1bn of the global total of $1.3bn withheld as at end-April 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.