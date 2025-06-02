Airline association official slams high cost of starting an airline in Africa
African airlines pay up to 17% more for fuel, taxes are 12%-15% higher and navigation costs up to 10% more
02 June 2025 - 05:00
“If I had wanted to start an airline, it would likely not be in Africa as the cost of doing business is very expensive for airlines.”
This is the view of Kamil Al-Awadhi, regional vice-president for Africa and the Middle East of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The airline association’s AGM and conference is taking place in Delhi, India, this week. ..
