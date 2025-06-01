National

IFP MP gunned down at Gauteng meeting

IFP calls for thorough investigation into ‘assassination’ of the party’s deputy chief whip

01 June 2025 - 19:10
by TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Picture: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Gauteng police are investigating after IFP MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole was killed at a meeting in Katlehong at the weekend.

Sithole was gunned down on Saturday afternoon in what his party described as an assassination.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, Sithole was shot during a meeting at Buyafuthi Hostel.

“It is reported that a group of men had a meeting at Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong on May 31. At about 5.30pm, three unknown men passing by the meeting opened fire on the group.

Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was killed in Katlehong on Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED
Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was killed in Katlehong on Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED

“One person was declared dead on scene while two more people were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. One of the two injured was treated and discharged while the other one is still in hospital. The motive for the shootings is unknown, and no-one has been arrested,” Muridili said.

She said police investigations were continuing and asked anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact the police.

In a brief statement, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Sithole was assassinated in Katlehong by unknown assailants.

“Details are still sketchy at the moment and it is the IFP’s expectation that the law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” Hlengwa said.

He said Sithole was a member of the IFP’s national council and served as the party’s deputy chief whip in parliament. He described him as a hard-working servant and leader of the people and the country.

“We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader of the IFP. Jobe [Sithole] joined the IFP in his youth and served in various party structures, including being IFP Gauteng provincial chairperson.

“He served as a councillor in Ekurhuleni and thereafter served a brief stint in the Gauteng Legislature from 2009 to 2010. He was redeployed to the National Assembly in 2010, where he served with diligence until his passing.”

TimesLIVE

JUANITA DU PREEZ: Washington’s drones aren’t the solution to SA crime

Ramaphosa’s appeal for US help amounts a troubling abdication of responsibility
Opinion
3 days ago

Five of six farm attack victims in last quarter were black, says police minister

"The history of farm murders in the country has always been distorted and reported in an unbalanced way. The truth is farm murders have always ...
National
1 week ago

SA on brink of an economic emergency, says Ninety One CEO

Asset manager Hendrik du Toit says the SA team’s White House visit highlights the country’s socioeconomic ills
National
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: A basic lesson from the Oval Office: attracting FDI starts at home

The meeting in the US exposed SA's true weakness: an environment far from conducive to foreign investment
Politics
1 week ago

Carjacking down 15.1% in SA, says police minister Mchunu

First quarter 2025 crime statistics show encouraging trends
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Lotteries commission did not stop 4,000 ...
National
2.
Court relaxes bail for Steinhoff accused as NPA ...
National
3.
New electricity crisis is looming
National
4.
Lottery ticket sales may stop on Sunday after ...
National
5.
Health department faces growing legal bills over ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.