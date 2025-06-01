IFP MP gunned down at Gauteng meeting

Gauteng police are investigating after IFP MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole was killed at a meeting in Katlehong at the weekend.
Sithole was gunned down on Saturday afternoon in what his party described as an assassination.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, Sithole was shot during a meeting at Buyafuthi Hostel.
“It is reported that a group of men had a meeting at Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong on May 31. At about 5.30pm, three unknown men passing by the meeting opened fire on the group.
Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was killed in Katlehong on Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED
“One person was declared dead on scene while two more people were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. One of the two injured was treated and discharged while the other one is still in hospital. The motive for the shootings is unknown, and no-one has been arrested,” Muridili said.
She said police investigations were continuing and asked anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact the police.
In a brief statement, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Sithole was assassinated in Katlehong by unknown assailants.
“Details are still sketchy at the moment and it is the IFP’s expectation that the law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” Hlengwa said.
He said Sithole was a member of the IFP’s national council and served as the party’s deputy chief whip in parliament. He described him as a hard-working servant and leader of the people and the country.
“We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader of the IFP. Jobe [Sithole] joined the IFP in his youth and served in various party structures, including being IFP Gauteng provincial chairperson.
“He served as a councillor in Ekurhuleni and thereafter served a brief stint in the Gauteng Legislature from 2009 to 2010. He was redeployed to the National Assembly in 2010, where he served with diligence until his passing.”
IFP MP gunned down at Gauteng meeting
IFP calls for thorough investigation into ‘assassination’ of the party’s deputy chief whip
Gauteng police are investigating after IFP MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole was killed at a meeting in Katlehong at the weekend.
Sithole was gunned down on Saturday afternoon in what his party described as an assassination.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, Sithole was shot during a meeting at Buyafuthi Hostel.
“It is reported that a group of men had a meeting at Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong on May 31. At about 5.30pm, three unknown men passing by the meeting opened fire on the group.
“One person was declared dead on scene while two more people were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. One of the two injured was treated and discharged while the other one is still in hospital. The motive for the shootings is unknown, and no-one has been arrested,” Muridili said.
She said police investigations were continuing and asked anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact the police.
In a brief statement, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Sithole was assassinated in Katlehong by unknown assailants.
“Details are still sketchy at the moment and it is the IFP’s expectation that the law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” Hlengwa said.
He said Sithole was a member of the IFP’s national council and served as the party’s deputy chief whip in parliament. He described him as a hard-working servant and leader of the people and the country.
“We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader of the IFP. Jobe [Sithole] joined the IFP in his youth and served in various party structures, including being IFP Gauteng provincial chairperson.
“He served as a councillor in Ekurhuleni and thereafter served a brief stint in the Gauteng Legislature from 2009 to 2010. He was redeployed to the National Assembly in 2010, where he served with diligence until his passing.”
TimesLIVE
JUANITA DU PREEZ: Washington’s drones aren’t the solution to SA crime
Five of six farm attack victims in last quarter were black, says police minister
SA on brink of an economic emergency, says Ninety One CEO
NEWS ANALYSIS: A basic lesson from the Oval Office: attracting FDI starts at home
Carjacking down 15.1% in SA, says police minister Mchunu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.