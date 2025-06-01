National

Endumeni municipal manager quits amid corruption claims

Sithembiso Ntombela implicated in allegations of fraud in multimillion-rand security tender

01 June 2025 - 20:10
by MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Picture: Supplied
A municipal manager implicated in alleged fraud and corruption in the troubled Endumeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has resigned with immediate effect.

Sithembiso Ntombela tendered his resignation on Friday.

Ntombela is implicated in allegations of fraud and corruption relating to a multimillion-rand security tender that was controversially awarded to FBL security company from Newcastle.

Endumeni awarded the tender to FBL without following proper bidding processes. The council hand-picked FBL without proper processes on the basis that the appointment was urgent.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has issued a section 106 report with remedial actions after a forensic investigation into the FBL tender allegations.

Buthelezi in March gave Endumeni 21 days to act against those implicated, which has since lapsed with no action having been taken. Instead, Endumeni speaker Andile Nsibande asked for an extension for the council to look at the report, which was granted.

Nsibande confirmed Ntombela has resigned with immediate effect from the council. He said Ntombela did not cite any reasons for his resignation.

Contacted for comment, Ntombela confirmed he had resigned, saying he was “moving on to greener pastures”.

Asked if he was not worried since he had resigned amid the allegations, Ntombela said the report implicating him was “neither here nor there since it has not yet been discussed”.

Endumeni is one of the worst-performing municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and has received a disclaimer audit report from auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.

TimesLIVE

IFP MP gunned down at Gauteng meeting

IFP calls for thorough investigation into ‘assassination’ of the party’s deputy chief whip
National
2 hours ago

Little has changed in chaotic local government, auditor-general says

Municipal finances have been severely harmed but mayors, councils and municipalities show little fiscal discipline, says Tsakani Maluleke
National
4 days ago

Tau raises stakes to keep national lottery open

Minister agrees with National Lotteries Commission to grant Ithuba a 12 months temporary licence
National
8 hours ago

Court relaxes bail for Steinhoff accused as NPA prepares for trial

In the amended bail conditions, all three accused will report to their police stations every second week
National
2 days ago

Retired judge Sisi Khampepe to head inquiry into apartheid crimes investigations

Panel to determine whether there was interference during investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes
National
3 days ago

DA digs in its heels on Tau’s ‘ill-considered’ transformation fund

Opposition party says minister’s plan is a continuation of government’s failed BBBEE policies
National
3 days ago
