A municipal manager implicated in alleged fraud and corruption in the troubled Endumeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has resigned with immediate effect.
Sithembiso Ntombela tendered his resignation on Friday.
Ntombela is implicated in allegations of fraud and corruption relating to a multimillion-rand security tender that was controversially awarded to FBL security company from Newcastle.
Endumeni awarded the tender to FBL without following proper bidding processes. The council hand-picked FBL without proper processes on the basis that the appointment was urgent.
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has issued a section 106 report with remedial actions after a forensic investigation into the FBL tender allegations.
Buthelezi in March gave Endumeni 21 days to act against those implicated, which has since lapsed with no action having been taken. Instead, Endumeni speaker Andile Nsibande asked for an extension for the council to look at the report, which was granted.
Nsibande confirmed Ntombela has resigned with immediate effect from the council. He said Ntombela did not cite any reasons for his resignation.
Contacted for comment, Ntombela confirmed he had resigned, saying he was “moving on to greener pastures”.
Asked if he was not worried since he had resigned amid the allegations, Ntombela said the report implicating him was “neither here nor there since it has not yet been discussed”.
Endumeni is one of the worst-performing municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and has received a disclaimer audit report from auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.
Endumeni municipal manager quits amid corruption claims
Sithembiso Ntombela implicated in allegations of fraud in multimillion-rand security tender
A municipal manager implicated in alleged fraud and corruption in the troubled Endumeni municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has resigned with immediate effect.
Sithembiso Ntombela tendered his resignation on Friday.
Ntombela is implicated in allegations of fraud and corruption relating to a multimillion-rand security tender that was controversially awarded to FBL security company from Newcastle.
Endumeni awarded the tender to FBL without following proper bidding processes. The council hand-picked FBL without proper processes on the basis that the appointment was urgent.
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has issued a section 106 report with remedial actions after a forensic investigation into the FBL tender allegations.
Buthelezi in March gave Endumeni 21 days to act against those implicated, which has since lapsed with no action having been taken. Instead, Endumeni speaker Andile Nsibande asked for an extension for the council to look at the report, which was granted.
Nsibande confirmed Ntombela has resigned with immediate effect from the council. He said Ntombela did not cite any reasons for his resignation.
Contacted for comment, Ntombela confirmed he had resigned, saying he was “moving on to greener pastures”.
Asked if he was not worried since he had resigned amid the allegations, Ntombela said the report implicating him was “neither here nor there since it has not yet been discussed”.
Endumeni is one of the worst-performing municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and has received a disclaimer audit report from auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.
TimesLIVE
IFP MP gunned down at Gauteng meeting
Little has changed in chaotic local government, auditor-general says
Tau raises stakes to keep national lottery open
Court relaxes bail for Steinhoff accused as NPA prepares for trial
Retired judge Sisi Khampepe to head inquiry into apartheid crimes investigations
DA digs in its heels on Tau’s ‘ill-considered’ transformation fund
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Little has changed in chaotic local government, auditor-general says
Lotteries commission did not stop 4,000 ‘delinquents’ from getting grant funding
Mashatile slams ‘political interference’ in state institutions
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo placed on leave pending SIU probe into R79m contract
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.