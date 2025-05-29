Recovery of Cape Town’s central line created more than 2,500 jobs, says Creecy

Cape Town's central line closed in 2019 due to theft, vandalism and illegal occupations on the rail network during the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
More than 2,500 jobs were created during the recovery of the Cape Town central line, transport minister Barbara Creecy said at its official reopening on Thursday.
Creecy said this meant a direct contribution to the local economy.
The central line from Chris Hani to Cape Town city centre reopened after it shut down for four years due to cable theft and vandalism.
Its reopening comes after extensive repair work to stations, substations and overhead traction electrification systems.
The central line is Cape Town’s most important rail corridor. It connects the communities of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the Cape Town CBD and Bellville CBD.
At full capacity the line contributes 350,000 of Cape Town’s 685,900 daily passenger trips.
“The process of recovering the central line corridor has so far cost R1.3bn,” said Creecy.
She said the recovery of the line was more than merely the reopening of a rail line. “It is the return of dignity, mobility and hope for the working-class people of Cape Town.
“There are now two trains departing Chris Hani Station per hour on the central line. But as we increase our signalling capacity, we hope to run an optimal service where we have six trains per hour.
“The recovery of the line had a lot of challenges, including illegal occupation, vandalism of infrastructure and a grim security environment.
“Today the train ride from Chris Hani station to Cape Town station is a safe, reliable and modern rail corridor that again connects people to opportunities to work and education,” she said.
Creecy said the reopening of lines had led to a significant increase in passenger trips nationwide, reaching 77-million over the past year.
This figure is projected to reach 123-million this year, indicating a clear trajectory towards the goal of 600-million by 2030/31.
Creecy said several initiatives were ongoing to ensure the progress made was sustained and accelerated.
“The revised rail bill [Railway Safety Bill] is in the cabinet system and once approved will be released for public comment.
“The bill will provide much-needed clarity on the future of the rail reform process, especially in how it will affect commuters, as well as determining the modalities of possible devolution of certain rail functions.”
Recovery of Cape Town’s central line created more than 2,500 jobs, says Creecy
Railway link from Chris Hani to Cape Town CBD has reopened after it shut down for four years due to cable theft and vandalism
More than 2,500 jobs were created during the recovery of the Cape Town central line, transport minister Barbara Creecy said at its official reopening on Thursday.
Creecy said this meant a direct contribution to the local economy.
The central line from Chris Hani to Cape Town city centre reopened after it shut down for four years due to cable theft and vandalism.
Its reopening comes after extensive repair work to stations, substations and overhead traction electrification systems.
The central line is Cape Town’s most important rail corridor. It connects the communities of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the Cape Town CBD and Bellville CBD.
At full capacity the line contributes 350,000 of Cape Town’s 685,900 daily passenger trips.
“The process of recovering the central line corridor has so far cost R1.3bn,” said Creecy.
She said the recovery of the line was more than merely the reopening of a rail line. “It is the return of dignity, mobility and hope for the working-class people of Cape Town.
“There are now two trains departing Chris Hani Station per hour on the central line. But as we increase our signalling capacity, we hope to run an optimal service where we have six trains per hour.
“The recovery of the line had a lot of challenges, including illegal occupation, vandalism of infrastructure and a grim security environment.
“Today the train ride from Chris Hani station to Cape Town station is a safe, reliable and modern rail corridor that again connects people to opportunities to work and education,” she said.
Creecy said the reopening of lines had led to a significant increase in passenger trips nationwide, reaching 77-million over the past year.
This figure is projected to reach 123-million this year, indicating a clear trajectory towards the goal of 600-million by 2030/31.
Creecy said several initiatives were ongoing to ensure the progress made was sustained and accelerated.
“The revised rail bill [Railway Safety Bill] is in the cabinet system and once approved will be released for public comment.
“The bill will provide much-needed clarity on the future of the rail reform process, especially in how it will affect commuters, as well as determining the modalities of possible devolution of certain rail functions.”
TimesLIVE
EDITORIAL: Transnet guarantee a mixed blessing
Government sets its sights on increasing rail and freight volumes
Transnet gets further R51bn from transport minister
Treasury cuts Prasa’s signalling budget by R7bn
Plans for private sector participation in passenger rail gain pace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.