If there is one thing that you can learn from The Art of Deciding podcast and implement immediately, it’s to be less reasonable, less agreeable and more challenging. It all starts with just one small change in the language you use with yourself and those around you. It frames the way I am approaching the world and can help you too.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.
BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 17
Catch the latest episode
If there is one thing that you can learn from The Art of Deciding podcast and implement immediately, it’s to be less reasonable, less agreeable and more challenging. It all starts with just one small change in the language you use with yourself and those around you. It frames the way I am approaching the world and can help you too.
The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.
BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
Catch up with previous episodes:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried
Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria
Episode 5: With Liv Boeree
Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew
Episode 7: Best of season 1
Episode 8: With Colin Ingram
Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey
Episode 10: With Mark Purdy
Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein
Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh
Episode 13: With Sara Collins
Episode 14: With Jeremy Vine
Episode 15: How Warren Buffett makes decisions
Episode 16: With Irish economist David McWilliams
PODCAST | New Uber GM outlines plans for growth in SA
PODCAST | Shell bullish about SA agriculture
PODCAST: South African farms are not under siege
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 16
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 14
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 14
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 13
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 12
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.