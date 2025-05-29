National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 17

Catch the latest episode

29 May 2025 - 09:10
If there is one thing that you can learn from The Art of Deciding podcast and implement immediately, it’s to be less reasonable, less agreeable and more challenging. It all starts with just one small change in the language you use with yourself and those around you. It frames the way I am approaching the world and can help you too.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.

BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew

Episode 7: Best of season 1

Episode 8: With Colin Ingram

Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey

Episode 10: With Mark Purdy

Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein

Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh

Episode 13: With Sara Collins

Episode 14: With Jeremy Vine

Episode 15: How Warren Buffett makes decisions 

Episode 16: With Irish economist David McWilliams

PODCAST | New Uber GM outlines plans for growth in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa
Companies
20 hours ago

PODCAST | Shell bullish about SA agriculture

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell SA
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST: South African farms are not under siege

Agriculture topped the agenda at this week’s White House press session, amid claims that South Africa’s farming sector is under siege. But the facts ...
Opinion
3 days ago
