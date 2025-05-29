EFF asks court to interdict fuel levy increase
The party has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict the fuel levy increase, which comes into effect on June 4
29 May 2025 - 12:38
The EFF has approached the Western Cape High Court seeking an urgent suspension of the increase of the fuel levy in June, arguing that the announcement by the finance minister Enoch Godongwana bypasses parliamentary processes and is unlawful.
The fuel levy increase of 16c increase in petrol and 15c increase in diesel is set to come into effect on June 4 as part of the government revenue generation measures for 2025/2026 after the withdrawal of the 0.5 percentage point increase in VAT in April. The increase is expected to generate R3.5bn in revenue for this year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.