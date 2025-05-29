Cabinet takes step in governing employment of foreign nationals
The National Labour Migration Policy White Paper seeks to address concerns about foreign nationals affecting local job opportunities
29 May 2025 - 15:04
The cabinet has approved the Employment Services Amendment Bill for submission to parliament and has approved the white paper on National Labour Migration Policy for implementation, paving the way for tighter regulation of foreign nationals employed in key sectors of the economy.
The move is part of the government’s wider plan to overhaul SA’s immigration laws, particularly in sectors deemed critical to the country’s economic and social development...
