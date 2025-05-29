Battle over Gauteng’s mandatory mediation goes to high court after top court rejection
Constitutional Court strikes down application for direct access to the court
29 May 2025 - 17:24
The Constitutional Court has rejected an application for direct access to the court by a law firm that argued Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo’s directive introducing mandatory mediation for civil cases was an unlawful judicial overreach.
Attorney Gert Nel, director of Gert Nel Attorneys, specialising in personal injury claims and Road Accident Fund cases, filed an urgent application to the top court in April, three days after the directive was implemented for Gauteng high courts. ..
