NEWS ANALYSIS
ANC’s survival at the mercy of the courts as DA challenges its transformation laws
The Expropriation Act, BBBEE, National Health Insurance and Employment Equity Act under scrutiny
29 May 2025 - 05:00
The ANC is facing a threat to its survival as government of national unity (GNU) partner the DA pushes back at transformative laws aimed at economic redress in post- apartheid SA.
Several ANC policies aimed at transformation are currently being challenged in courts by the private sector and the DA, its biggest partner in the GNU. ..
