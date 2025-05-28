CIVIL AVIATION
SA at risk of losing access to US and EU airspace over accident body
The move would ruin tourism, transport department says
28 May 2025 - 05:00
SA runs the risk of being denied access to US and EU airspace should it continue contravening laws that govern the investigation of civil aviation accidents.
Such a move would devastate tourism between SA and its key trading partners...
