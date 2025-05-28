Reworked mining bill is an ‘investment killer, says the DA
Spokesperson Lorimer says it will perpetuate regulatory uncertainty and scare off investors
28 May 2025 - 16:56
The government’s recently gazetted Mineral Resource Development Bill is turning out to be another point of contention between members of SA’s government of national unity as the DA rejects the draft bill.
In a statement on Wednesday, DA spokesperson James Lorimer said the bill was “almost wholly bad” and should be “jettisoned in its entirety”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.