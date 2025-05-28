RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo placed on leave pending SIU probe into R79m contract
The Special Investigating Unit has been investigating the lease for a Johannesburg building with Mowana Properties
28 May 2025 - 12:59
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO, Collins Letsoalo, has been placed on leave pending a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into multimillion-rand contracts and tenders at the fund.
The RAF board decided to place Letsoalo on leave after a special meeting on Tuesday, transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi confirmed. ..
