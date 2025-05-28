Post Office faces cash crunch without further injection
Business rescue practitioners say funds approved in March will last for just six months
28 May 2025 - 15:42
The SA Post Office will require additional funding in a matter of months to avoid a fresh cash crunch, according to the business rescue practitioners overseeing the struggling state-owned entity.
The Post Office received R150m from the department of communications & digital technologies in March to cover operational expenses. However, the practitioners say that money will sustain operations for just six months...
