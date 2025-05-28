Parks Tau rolls dice on R90bn tender
Consortium led by KZN’s Moses Tembe and Sandile Zungu chosen as preferred bidder in ‘difficult’ process
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau’s decision to pick a consortium led by KwaZulu-Natal businesspeople Moses Tembe and Sandile Zungu as the preferred bidder for the lucrative eight-year licence to operate SA’s national lottery is likely to be challenged in court.
The choice of Sizekhaya Holdings confirms a Business Day report (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-05-16-ithuba-linked-firm-set-to-run-lottery-for-next-12-months-despite-legal-concerns/) that Tau had opened negotiations with the Goldrush Consortium after a protracted bidding battle marred by the participation of politically exposed people...
