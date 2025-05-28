Little has changed in chaotic local government, auditor-general says
Municipal finances have been severely harmed but mayors, councils and municipalities show little fiscal discipline, says Tsakani Maluleke
28 May 2025 - 15:01
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has bemoaned the shambolic state of local government, which lost R17.6bn over the past three years to fruitless and wasteful expenditure, saying little had changed as the sector remained in a dire state.
That was despite a slight increase in councils that received clean audits in 2023/24. A total of 41 of the country’s 257 municipalities obtained clean audits, an increase from the paltry 34 registered in 2022/23. Maluleke tabled the consolidated general report on local government audit outcomes for 2023/24 in parliament on Wednesday. ..
