Joburg finance head tables R89.4bn budget for 2025/26
Metro is responsible for 16% of SA’s GDP and employs 12% of the national workforce
28 May 2025 - 14:35
Johannesburg finance MMC Margaret Arnolds tabled a R89.4bn budget for the 2025/26 financial year that aims to deal with a slew of persistent service delivery problems.
President Cyril Ramaphosa led a national executive delegation that met the Johannesburg executive council in March as part of efforts to aimed at addressing service delivery challenges in a metro that is responsible for 16% of SA’s GDP and employs 12% of the national workforce. ..
