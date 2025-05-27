Rules for foreign telecom operators not aimed at Starlink, Malatsi tells MPs
Regulations would allow for more than one new operator to enter the market, boosting competition, minister says
Communications minister Solly Malatsi has defended his department’s move to issue a directive (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-05-23-solly-malatsi-gazettes-new-drhttps://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-05-23-solly-malatsi-gazettes-new-draft-rules-for-foreign-telecoms-operators/aft-rules-for-foreign-telecoms-operators/) that would enable foreign telecom operators to enter the SA market saying government was not just trying to find a pathway to allow Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in SA.
Malatsi is under fire over the move, largely seen as a way to allow Musk’s Starlink to operate in SA without having to give equity in terms of BEE...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.