Ramaphosa says BEE not an impediment to growth
27 May 2025 - 19:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a vigorous defence of the government’s broad-based BEE (BBBEE) legislation, saying it is meant to broaden participation in the country’s economy to include the previously disadvantaged.
The two decades-long policy is meant to redress white dominance of the economy and increase black participation. The legislation also lays down the generic code requirements and scorecard for ownership, management control, supplier and enterprise development, skills development and socioeconomic development. ..
