Gauteng, North West brace for Rand Water maintenance

Rand Water is conducting extensive maintenance over the winter months to boost capacity, efficiency and plant reliability. Picture: RAND WATER
Rand Water will undertake a series of critical infrastructure maintenance operations from Thursday at 3am to Tuesday June 2 at 5pm, with additional work scheduled until July.
The maintenance is aimed at boosting capacity, operational efficiency and plant reliability as water demand continues to increase.
The major maintenance will affect the Eikenhof, Palmiet, Mapleton and Zwartkopjes pumping stations that which serve a broad network of municipalities.
Residents across Gauteng and parts of the North West can expect low water pressure or intermittent supply during this period.
Area schedules and dates:
City of Ekurhuleni
May 29 – June 2: Full shutdown at Mapleton Station (no pumping).
June 3: 10-hour and 12-hour work on Palmiet System, affecting southern areas and Barlow Road.
June 30 – July 2: 50-hour shutdown at Zwartkopjes Station.
City of Tshwane
May 29 – July 2: 107-hour shutdown at Mapleton pumping stations (no pumping).
June 3: 10-hour reduction to 67% capacity (Palmiet System).
City of Johannesburg
June 30 - July 21: Cleaning of sedimentation tank at Vereeninging Plant (Eikenhof System) — 21 days of phased pumping reductions.
June 30: 10-hour reduction (Palmiet System) from 6am to 4pm due to Klipriviersberg pipe cleaning.
June 30 – July 2: No pumping for 50 hours (Zwartkopjes system).
June 30 – July 2: 48-hour pump repair at Zuikerbosch; no supply for six hours, followed by staged restoration.
Mogale City, Merafong, Rand West & Royal Bafokeng
June 30 – July 2: Eikenhof system repair (48 hours), followed by gradual pressure recovery.
June 30 – July 21: Extended work on Vereeniging Plant sedimentation tank.
Madibeng municipality
Same time frames and impacts as above (Eikenhof and Palmiet Systems).
Midvaal & Emfuleni
May 29 – May 30: 13.5-hour shutdown at Amanzimtoti Pump.
May 29 – June 2: 107-hour Mapleton shutdown.
Rustenburg municipality
June 30 – July 2: 48-hour repair on Eikenhof System.
June 30 – July 21: 21-day maintenance at Vereeniging Plant.
Lesedi, Govan Mbeki, Victor Khanye & Thembisile Hani municipalities
These municipalities will also experience supply impacts as a result of the broader maintenance schedules, especially during the Zuikerbosch to Mapleton pipeline tie-in.
The primary goal is to connect the new B16 pipeline from Zuikerbosch Station 5A to Mapleton Booster Pump Station, enabling increased capacity across the network.
Rand Water said it has timed the work during the lower-consumption winter months to minimise disruption, adding that municipalities were given a 21-day notice to prepare and inform residents of localised impacts and emergency plans.
