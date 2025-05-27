Eskom’s debt burden on interest is set to decrease
This follows international ratings agency Fitch affirming the power utility’s credit rating
27 May 2025 - 10:52
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane has welcomed the latest ratings report by Fitch Ratings that has affirmed and positively revised Eskom’s credit ratings.
The state-owned utility is in the last year of a three-year debt relief programme in which the government has assisted it with a R254bn debt relief package...
