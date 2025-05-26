US meeting spurs SA into action over high crime rate
The justice, crime prevention and security cluster is expected to discuss the issue this week
26 May 2025 - 11:24
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has called on the government and business to “aggressively” confront SA’s high murder rate.
The country’s crime rate was a source of embarrassment when President Cyril Ramaphosa met his US counterpart, Donald Trump, last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.