‘Uninformed official’ altered data in R15bn NW gas project process, company says
Urban Blue International Development, which shares the address of a sushi business, is in the process of being deregistered as a company for noncompliance with the Companies Act
26 May 2025 - 10:57
UPDATED 26 May 2025 - 11:27
The documents presented to a struggling municipal council in the North West earlier this month to motivate for the approval of a R15bn power project, were hastily assembled by an uninformed official who altered some of the figures.
This allegation was made by Ike Boss, spokesperson for the firm Urban Blue International Development (Ubid), which is planning the project outside Klerksdorp in partnership with the City of Matlosana municipality. The municipality owes billions of rand to Eskom and its bulk water supplier, Midvaal Water Company. ..
