Trump to attend G20 summit, says Ramaphosa
US president’s decision to attend high-level forum in SA marks a notable departure from his previous stance
26 May 2025 - 17:45
UPDATED 26 May 2025 - 23:32
US President Donald Trump has agreed to attend the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in SA after a bilateral meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa in which the two leaders discussed a range of trade and investment issues.
The meeting, described by Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter as “substantive”, covered the future of relations between Pretoria and Washington, including commercial ties, market access and the potential expansion of American business interests in SA...
