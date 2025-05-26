Possible shutdown of Nissan SA poses threat to its plans on the continent
Rosslyn identified as a potential casualty of Japan’s intention to cut manufacturing sites from 17 to 10
26 May 2025 - 05:00
Nissan’s potential disinvestment from SA would not only be an admission of failure in Africa’s biggest new-vehicle market but could also complicate the Japanese motor company’s long-held desire to turn the rest of Africa into a major market for its products.
As with other multinational motor companies, Nissan’s African expansion plans have been based on the assumption that SA, with its established vehicle and components manufacturing infrastructure and experience, would be the headquarters for pan-African development...
