New petroleum SOE aims to ramp up SA’s oil refinery capabilities
SANPC CEO Godfrey Moagi pledges self-sustaining production ahead of energy transition
26 May 2025 - 05:00
The government is looking to scale up domestic oil refining capacity through the newly launched state-owned SA National Petroleum Company (SANPC), a move that could reshape the country’s energy landscape and reduce reliance on fuel imports.
SA has modest oil and gas production but hopes to shore up exploration of these in the Orange Basin, which stretches from the Namibian coast into SA waters and holds an estimated 3.5-billion barrels of potential recoverable oil...
