New draft rules for foreign telecom operators raise questions
Operators organisation wants level playing field 'through Icasa, not the president'
26 May 2025 - 05:00
The government may face opposition from local network operators if more concessions are made to allow foreign telecom companies such as Elon Musk’s Starlink to enter the SA market using a different set of rules.
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi gazetted a policy directive on Friday on the role of equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs) in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector “as a mechanism to accelerate broadband access”...
