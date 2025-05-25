Revenue service expands workforce to collect outstanding debt
Move is critical to pass 2026 budget in the face of DA resistance to tax hikes
25 May 2025 - 15:20
UPDATED 25 May 2025 - 23:02
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is to employ about 1,700 debt collectors in 2025 in a bid to reduce the nearly R400bn of undisputed but uncollected debt on its books. An additional amount of about R100bn of debt is in dispute.
The success of Sars in this endeavour is critical for the passage of the 2026 budget because the DA has drawn a line in the sand, with the party’s finance spokesperson, Mark Burke, insisting it will not accept any tax increases next year...
