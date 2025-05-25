AbaThembu king announces new leadership appointments

AbaThembu king Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
The AbaThembu royal kingdom has announced a restructuring of its leadership, including introducing new senior positions in a bid to enhance governance and restore the authority of traditional leadership.
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has appointed Ncedo Kolanisi, an EFF member, to the newly created role of premier-general mandated to professionalise the king’s office and extend its strategic influence.
Zwelivele Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela and traditional leader of Mvezo, has been appointed secretary-general, aimed at bringing political and traditional leadership experience to the royal administration.
Siphelele Mtirara remains the kingdom’s spokesperson and Ntando Dalindyebo continues as his personal spokesperson.
Mandla Jongibandla Ngonyama has been appointed as convener.
The appointments were unveiled at a briefing at the king’s private residence, Nkululekweni, in Mthatha on Friday.
The king had informed EFF leader Julius Malema and the party’s national chair, Nontando Nolutshungu, of Kolanisi’s appointment during their visit to Nkululekweni on May 18.
“These appointments are part of a broader effort to sharpen the institutional presence of the royal kingdom and to deepen its strategic posture in national and continental affairs,” Kolanisi said.
“We are building a strong, capable leadership that can speak with clarity and confidence on behalf of our people.
“We firmly reject any attempts by colonial legacies or modern state structures to undermine traditional leadership or reduce it to a ceremonial role,” he said. “Our kings and queens are not symbolic ornaments. We are the original custodians of land, law and community interests.”
Dalindyebo plans to visit other Eastern Cape royal houses to build unity.
On Tuesday, he is expected to visit Yolisa Sigcau, son of the late AmaMpondo king Zanozuko Sigcau, at Hewu in Flagstaff.
Yolisa Sigcau’s kingship is contested. The government recognises Dumelani Sigcau as acting king, while another faction supports Nkosikazi Nobandla Sigcau, Yolisa’s grandmother, as acting monarch.
Dalindyebo, however, has declared Yolisa the rightful AmaMpondo king.
“Unity among traditional houses is a strategic imperative for land protection, the restoration of dignity and the dismantling of artificial divisions imposed by colonial and apartheid rule,” Kolanisi said.
