SA motorists will have to shoulder an increase in the fuel levy next month. Business Day TV discussed what impact this could have on consumers with the CEO of the Fuels Industry Association of SA Fani Tshifularo.
WATCH: Drivers buckle up for fuel levy hike
Business Day TV speaks to Fani Tshifularo, CEO of the Fuels Industry Association of SA
