WATCH: Drivers buckle up for fuel levy hike

Business Day TV speaks to Fani Tshifularo, CEO of the Fuels Industry Association of SA

23 May 2025 - 15:30
by Business Day TV
SA motorists will have to shoulder an increase in the fuel levy next month. Business Day TV discussed what impact this could have on consumers with the CEO of the Fuels Industry Association of SA Fani Tshifularo.

Freight body sounds warning on fuel levy hike

The increase in SA's general fuel levy will put undue strain on consumers and the logistics sector, says the RFA
1 day ago

June fuel price drop looks likely despite levy hike

Strengthened rand and lower oil prices could temper the financial blow to motorists
1 day ago

Consumers’ ‘VAT win’ reversed by stealth taxes and fuel levy blow

The Treasury is leaning heavily on fiscal drag by opting not to adjust personal income tax brackets for inflation, one analyst says
1 day ago

CARTOON: Godongwana’s budget bet

Thursday, May 22 2025
1 day ago

Opposition parties slam budget as punishing the poor

‘We need to focus on bringing in investments into the economy and create jobs,’ MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela
1 day ago

A sober, realistic and ‘boring’ budget, say economists

Budget 3.0 ‘depicts a stark picture of SA’s finances’
1 day ago

GNU takes a win, taxpayers take a hit in Budget 3.0

Individual taxpayers will still get no relief from the impact of inflation
1 day ago
