Solly Malatsi gazettes new draft rules for foreign telecoms operators
Communications minister has issued a directive to enable foreign telecoms operators to enter the market without adhering to empowerment laws
23 May 2025 - 12:40
In a move seen to squarely court investment from Elon Musk’s Starlink in SA, communications minister Solly Malatsi has issued a directive that would enable foreign telecoms operators to enter the market without having to adhere to local empowerment laws.
Malatsi’s department of communications and digital technologies gazetted on Friday a policy directive on the role of equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs) in the ICT sector “as a mechanism to accelerate broadband access”...
