UNEMPLOYMENT
SA on brink of an economic emergency, says Ninety One CEO
Asset manager Hendrik du Toit says the SA team’s White House visit highlights the country’s socioeconomic ills
23 May 2025 - 05:00
SA is on the brink of an “economic emergency” due to its runaway unemployment crisis. Reflecting on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with US President Donald Trump, Hendrik du Toit, CEO and founder of SA’s largest fund manager, Ninety One, said the visit highlighted SA’s socioeconomic ills.
Du Toit said SA should be proud of the inclusive delegation that represented it in Washington, but SA clearly has to move at pace to deal with lawlessness and corruption while embarking on a skills revolution to get the economy growing...
