Carjacking down 15.1% in SA, says police minister Mchunu
First quarter 2025 crime statistics show encouraging trends
Instances of car hijacking decreased 15.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest crime statistics released on May 23 by police minister Senzo Mchunu.
There were 4,533 counts of carjacking nationally from January-March this year compared to 5,338 in 2024, with incidences down in every province except North West, which recorded a 1.2% rise. Provinces with the biggest decreases included Mpumalanga (-35.4%), Eastern Cape (-32.4%), KwaZulu-Natal (-25.7%) and Western Cape (-23.5%). Gauteng recorded a 2.7% decrease.
SAPS statistics reveal that sedans and hatchbacks were the types of cars most frequently hijacked between January and March this year, with 2,016 units. In second place were bakkies/panel vans (1,503), SUVs/station wagons (341), minibuses (292) and motorcycles (291).
The SAPS did not specify the most affected brands or model ranges, but Fidelity Services Group previously released a list of the seven most high-risk models for hijacks, namely the Toyota Fortuner (GD6 and D4D), Hilux (GD6 and D4D), Corolla Cross, RAV 4; VW Polo (especially hatchbacks); Nissan NP 200; and Ford Ranger (double and single cabs).
“Most hijackings target victims at, or close to, their residences and/or places of work,” said Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann.
In the latest statistics disclosed on Friday, truck hijackings went down 21.6% in the first quarter, with decreases in all provinces except Gauteng (+0.4%) and Northern Cape (which recorded two incidents compared to zero the year before).
Vehicle thefts decreased 9.1% nationally to 7,731 incidences, down from 8,502 in the first quarter of 2024, said Mchunu. There was a decrease in all provinces except the Free State (+11.1%).
Thefts out of motor vehicles reduced from 20,475 to 19,032 instances, a 7% decrease, and all provinces recorded a drop.
“As with previous quarters, we are seeing significant decreases in most crime categories when compared to the same period in the preceding financial year. While we have not yet reached our ultimate goals, these figures confirm that we are making significant progress,” said Mchunu.
An estimated 30% of stolen and hijacked vehicles were taken across the border into neighbouring countries.
To help prevent being hijacked, Fidelity Services Group advises motorists to always be aware of their surroundings and look out for vehicles that may be following them. If they suspect they are being followed, they should drive to the nearest police station or a busy centre where there are other people around.
“Do not offer resistance during a hijacking. Remember, perpetrators are always armed and would not hesitate to fire when confronted. Additional perpetrators may stand out of view and fire should you fight back,” Bartmann warned.
“A hijacking can happen at any place and at any time. The best response is to be alert and aware of suspicious activity near you.”