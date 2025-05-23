Carjacking down 15.1% in SA, says police minister Mchunu

Instances of car hijacking decreased 15.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest crime statistics released on May 23 by police minister Senzo Mchunu.

There were 4,533 counts of carjacking nationally from January-March this year compared to 5,338 in 2024, with incidences down in every province except North West, which recorded a 1.2% rise. Provinces with the biggest decreases included Mpumalanga (-35.4%), Eastern Cape (-32.4%), KwaZulu-Natal (-25.7%) and Western Cape (-23.5%). Gauteng recorded a 2.7% decrease.

SAPS statistics reveal that sedans and hatchbacks were the types of cars most frequently hijacked between January and March this year, with 2,016 units. In second place were bakkies/panel vans (1,503), SUVs/station wagons (341), minibuses (292) and motorcycles (291).

The SAPS did not specify the most affected brands or model ranges, but Fidelity Services Group previously released a list of the seven most high-risk models for hijacks, namely the Toyota Fortuner (GD6 and D4D), Hilux (GD6 and D4D), Corolla Cross, RAV 4; VW Polo (especially hatchbacks); Nissan NP 200; and Ford Ranger (double and single cabs).

“Most hijackings target victims at, or close to, their residences and/or places of work,” said Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann.