Transnet to put residential property portfolio on fire sale
Move to sell the noncore portfolio comes as the group has been placed on credit downgrades
22 May 2025 - 19:37
Transnet will embark on a fire sale of its residential property portfolio to free up cash after receiving requisite approvals from the government, its sole shareholder.
The disposals will be done through auctions in a process that will be speeded up as the group increasingly relies on government guarantees to stay afloat...
