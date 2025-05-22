Transnet gets further R51bn from transport minister
Facility will be used to refinance maturing debt and implement capital investment programme
22 May 2025 - 12:32
UPDATED 22 May 2025 - 19:21
Transnet has obtained a further R51bn in government guarantees, which the state-owned rail and port operator says will enable it to refinance maturing debt and access cash as well as improve and reform its operations.
The guarantee facility, which transport minister Barbara Creecy and finance minister Enoch Godongwana approved this week, add to the R47bn made available to Transnet in December 2023, most of which has now been used...
