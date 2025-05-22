SA submits trade package to US
The framework was handed in prior to the meeting on Wednesday between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump
22 May 2025 - 11:20
SA and the US have begun discussing a new framework that would govern trade relations between the two countries, after the country submitted a trade package to the US on Monday.
The trade package was submitted to US trade representative Jamieson Greer during his meeting with trade, industry and competition (Dtic) minister Parks Tau, and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen. This was ahead of the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Wednesday aimed at resetting relations between the two countries. ..
