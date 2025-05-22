NEWS
June fuel price drop looks likely despite levy hike
Strengthened rand and lower oil prices could temper the financial blow to motorists
22 May 2025 - 10:02
The rand’s strength and lower oil prices could lead to a fourth consecutive month of fuel price cuts in SA despite the fuel levy hike announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
In the latest iteration of his 2025 budget speech on Wednesday, Godongwana announced the general fuel levy (GFL) would be increased 16c/l for petrol and 15c for diesel when the next monthly fuel price adjustment is made on June 4...
