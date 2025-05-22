Creecy approves additional R51bn guarantee facility for Transnet
The money is intended to support Transnet’s capital investment programme and enable it to meet its debt obligations
22 May 2025 - 12:32
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has approved a R51bn guarantee facility for Transnet with the concurrence of finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
The facility takes immediate effect and is intended to support Transnet’s capital investment programme and to enable it to meet its debt obligations. It is in addition to the R47bn guarantee support facility granted in December 2023. ..
