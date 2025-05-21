For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
With President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, South Africans have been sending well wishes to their leader before the much-anticipated diplomatic engagement.
The meeting included a working lunch, bilateral meeting and interaction with the media.
The SA delegation comprised cabinet ministers, members of business and eminent South Africans:
Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations & co-operation.
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the presidency.
Parks Tau, minister of trade, industry & competition.
John Steenhuisen, minister of agriculture.
Johann Rupert, founder of Richemont and chairperson of Remgro.
Ernie Els, professional golfer.
Retief Goosen, professional golfer.
Also in Washington to provide strategic support to Ramaphosa and the SA delegation were:
Zingiswa Losi, president of the Congress of SA Trade Unions.
Adrian Gore, vice-president of Business Unity SA.
The American delegation with Trump were:
Vice-president JD Vance.
Pete Hegseth, secretary of defence.
Howard Lutnick, secretary of commerce.
Christopher Landau, deputy secretary of state.
Susie Wiles, assistant to the president and chief of staff.
Elon Musk, special government employee at the department of government efficiency (Doge).
Massad Boulos, senior adviser for Africa and senior adviser to the president on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
WATCH: Ramaphosa to brief media after meeting with Trump
South Africans send well wishes to their leader ahead of much-anticipated diplomatic engagement
