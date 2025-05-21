National

WATCH: Ramaphosa to brief media after meeting with Trump

South Africans send well wishes to their leader ahead of much-anticipated diplomatic engagement

21 May 2025 - 17:23
With President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, South Africans have been sending well wishes to their leader before the much-anticipated diplomatic engagement.

The meeting included a working lunch, bilateral meeting and interaction with the media.

The SA delegation comprised cabinet ministers, members of business and eminent South Africans:

  • Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations & co-operation.
  • Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the presidency.
  • Parks Tau, minister of trade, industry & competition. 
  • John Steenhuisen, minister of agriculture.
  • Johann Rupert, founder of Richemont and chairperson of Remgro.
  • Ernie Els, professional golfer.
  • Retief Goosen, professional golfer. 

Also in Washington to provide strategic support to Ramaphosa and the SA delegation were:

  •  Zingiswa Losi, president of the Congress of SA Trade Unions.
  • Adrian Gore, vice-president of Business Unity SA.

The American delegation with Trump were:

  • Vice-president JD Vance.
  • Pete Hegseth, secretary of defence.
  • Howard Lutnick, secretary of commerce.
  • Christopher Landau, deputy secretary of state.
  • Susie Wiles, assistant to the president and chief of staff.
  • Elon Musk, special government employee at the department of government efficiency (Doge).
  • Massad Boulos, senior adviser for Africa and senior adviser to the president on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

ALSO READ:

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit

The president is expected to meet Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa vows to safeguard SA’s sovereignty in Trump talks

SA president hopes to negotiate a good trade deal, investment promotion and stronger relations with the US
National
1 day ago

Decks are stacked against Ramaphosa ahead of meeting with Trump

In a post on X, US Senator Ted Cruz has perpetuated the claim of a white genocide in SA
National
11 hours ago

AfriForum goes to court over land expropriation act

The group says certain sections and provisions of the act contain ‘inherent contradictions’ and so the court should declare the act unconstitutional
National
9 hours ago

Ramaphosa seeks to mend US ties with Musk investment push

Business opportunities for SA-born billionaire’s companies to be discussed during Washington visit
National
2 days ago
