WATCH: Budget 3.0 analysis

Business Day TV speaks to Ricardo Smith, chief investment officer at Absa Investments

21 May 2025 - 18:29
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/VOLKSBLAD/MLUNGISI LOUW
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has presented SA’s budget for 2025. Business Day TV caught up with Ricardo Smith, CIO at Absa Investments to unpack the key takeaways

WATCH: Godongwana tables Budget 3.0

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is presenting SA’s 2025/2026 budget, in Cape Town.
Economy
5 hours ago

A sober, realistic and ‘boring’ budget, say economists

Budget 3.0 ‘depicts a stark picture of SA’s finances’
Economy
1 hour ago

Fiscal slippage but path ‘still on track’

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the national budget on Wednesday afternoon
National
5 hours ago

WATCH: Budget 3.0 | Business reaction

Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Business
55 minutes ago

Opposition parties slam budget as punishing the poor

‘We need to focus on bringing in investments into the economy and create jobs,’ MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela
National
2 hours ago
