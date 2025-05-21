Treasury cuts Prasa’s signalling budget by R7bn
Over the medium-term, however, Prasa has been allocated R63bn, inclusive of the R18.2bn for the rolling stock fleet renewal programme
21 May 2025 - 14:28
The financial allocation to the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) for the upgrading of its automated signalling equipment has been cut by R7bn, as part of broader spending cuts triggered by a drop in projected revenue for the fiscal year.
In the third revision of the 2025/26 budget, presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday, he noted that other proposed additions to spending allocated to Prasa over the medium term would be lowered, “in line with lower anticipated revenue.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.