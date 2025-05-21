Snow expected in high-lying parts of Eastern Cape

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has confirmed light snowfall over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, particularly in the extreme northeastern regions of the province.
While snow sightings have been limited so far, Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said conditions remained bitterly cold in these areas, and further snowfall was expected later on Wednesday, especially over the Drakensberg mountains and into Lesotho.
Light snow had already been observed in parts of the Lesotho mountains.
“Though there have been some observations of light snow, we’re still expecting disruptive snow over those areas, around into the high-lying areas of Lesotho, covering the Drakensberg mountains,” he said.
Snow is possible on the mountain peaks in the Eastern Cape. Image: Supplied
According to Thobela, the snow and damaging and destructive winds expected along the Eastern Cape’s coastline and adjacent interior were cause for concern.
“It’s mainly disruptive and damaging winds that are expected. Destructive waves are expected along the west, south and east coasts.”
“From Alexander Bay to the north of Richards Bay, we expect destructive waves. Damaging winds are blowing mainly over the interior of the Eastern Cape into parts of the coastal areas of the Eastern Cape,” he said.
Rain is also on the radar, with isolated to scattered showers expected along the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and into the east coast of KwaZulu-Natal. A 60% chance of rain has been forecast for most of the northeastern Eastern Cape and parts of Lesotho, where more light snow may still fall during the afternoon.
Looking ahead to Thursday, he said a 30% chance of showers and rain remained mainly along the east coast — from the Eastern Cape into KwaZulu-Natal. Coastal conditions would remain rough, with high seas and disruptive waves expected from Cape Agulhas to Richards Bay.
“We’re expecting waves or high seas and rough seas over those areas due to some windy conditions for Thursday. No precipitation is expected for the interior tomorrow, where it will still be cold. Cool temperatures will start to develop, especially over the northeastern provinces, covering Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West into parts of Limpopo into the weekend.”
