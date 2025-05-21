SA set to be without a lottery from June after court ruling
This is after trade minister Parks Tau’s decision to issue a request for proposal for a 12-month temporary licence is declared unlawful
21 May 2025 - 19:20
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau will be met with a national lottery crisis when he returns from his work trip to the US, with SA set to be without a lottery from June after a Pretoria high court judgment.
Wina Njalo, an offshoot of JSE-listed Hosken Consolidated Investments, dragged Tau to court to compel him to announce a bidder before end-May and invalidate the decision to issue a temporary licence...
